HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men who shot a third man are now critically wounded after that man fired back and hit them.

The two men fired their shots while driving by the Chyllout Lounge, an after-hours club in the 8000 block of Antoine Drive, around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim returned fire, hitting the original two shooters and sending them to the hospital where they were in critical condition at last check.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crime Division is handling the investigation.

It’s unclear how badly hurt the first man to get shot is.