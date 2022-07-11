HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shootout in broad daylight in southwest Houston on Sunday afternoon, and police said a 2-year-old was inside the victim’s car during the shooting.

Surveillance photo of suspect (Houston Police Department)

Police have releases surveillance photos of who they believe is the suspect of the shooting. The only description of him is that he is a Black man.

Houston police say around 1:10 p.m. Sunday, there was an argument between the suspect and the victim at a convenience store parking lot around, and the suspect opened fire.

The victim tried to drive away from the shooting scene on 12300 Hillcroft Avenue, but he was wounded with a gunshot wound and would lose control of the car and later crashed into several vehicles, police said.

The victim is identified only as a 30-year-old man, pending verification by Harris County authorities. He was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The child was not injured, police said.

At this time, police say the motive in the shooting is unknown.



Anyone with information on the wanted suspect in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.