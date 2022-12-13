HOUSTON (KIAH) — Around 35 children from underserved communities will go on a shopping spree Tuesday thanks to Shop with a Cop/Shop with a Jock.

For more than 25 years now, the Houston Police Department’s Hiram Clarke Storefront Association has been putting on the event.

This year, it’s taking place at the Super Target at 8500 S. Main Street, across the street from NRG Stadium.

Former and current athletes, some of whom may have played at that stadium, will join the kids as they run through the aisles of the store for ten minutes spending $100 on anything they want for Christmas.

Former and current police officers will join in on the fun as well, and it’s all courtesy of the Target Heroes and Helpers program.

The shopping spree is back inside the store this year after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Versus being outside where it’s just drive-by — we’re bringing that excitement back,” Hiram Clarke Storefront Association President Bruce Allen said. “That’s all that matters.”