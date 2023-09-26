HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman shot multiple times in the South Side of Houston is found dead.

Around 4:30 this morning, Houston police responded to a shooting after being alerted by a “shot spotter.”

A shot spotter is a gunshot detection device that sophisticated acoustic sensors that enables law enforcement to detect and locate gun-firing incidents in real time.

In this case, it led officers to find the woman’s body along the back of some property on Asheville Drive and Corksie Street.

Police also have said that if it had not been for the shot spotter leading them to the exact location of the body, the woman may not have been found.

At this time, police do not have a motive and a homicide investigation is underway.