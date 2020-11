HOUSTON (CW39) Want to brighten your day or someone else’s, or maybe you’re looking to just show some generosity for the Holidays… Well how about sponsoring a pet?!?

When you sponsor an animal at Best Friends in honor of a loved one, you`ll be making spirits bright long after the holiday lights come down. So, go ahead spread the joy and sponsor a cutie-pie like Calvin, Princess Thor or Luna or choose any other animal at the Sanctuary.

Take a look at someone of the cuties you can sponsor!