HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Silver Alert is underway for a missing man in northwest Houston.

James Arthur Williams, 76, was last seen yesterday in the 6700 block of D S Bailey Lane wearing one black shoe, one blue shoe, blue jeans and a shirt.

He was last seen on Sunday at approximately 6:30 a.m. The Texas Center for the Missing says Williams does suffer from dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.