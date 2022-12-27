HOUSTON (KIAH) Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Silver Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 71-year-old Emma Gatson Swayzer.

She was last seen on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., in the 9400 block of Coffee St., Houston, TX. 77033. She was last seen wearing CREAM COLOR JACKET AND LIGHT GREEN SWEATPANTS. Ms. Swayzer was last seen at a Metro Bus Stop.

Ms. Swayzer has been diagnosed with dementia. Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840