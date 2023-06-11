HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say six people were shot and injured after someone opened fire in a crowded parking lot outside of a club in west Houston early Sunday.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the Tabu Restaurant & Lounge, located at 6003 Richmond Road.

Police Chief Troy Finner said officers found six people shot following a disturbance inside the club that spilled out into the parking lot. Finner said one of the six victims is in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. The victim’s prognosis was uncertain. The other five victims are expected to survive.

Chief @troyfinner Media Briefing on Multiple Shooting at Richmond and Fountainview https://t.co/BpVWUMtCMO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 11, 2023

No suspects have been arrested. Finner says surveillance video taken at the scene would be reviewed as part of the investigation.