HOUSTON (KIAH)— The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six people after their boat started taking on water near Freeport, Texas Sunday.

Coast Guard officials received the distress call around noon Sunday. A boat was taking on water about five miles south of the Brazos River near Freeport, Texas. The six people on board, who were all wearing life jackets, abandoned the boat and got into a life raft.

The Coast Guard boat crew arrived on scene, took aboard the six people from the life raft and transported them to Station Freeport. No one was hurt.

“We can’t stress enough the importance of having reliable, efficient communication equipment on board your vessel, especially a VHF-FM marine radio,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Downes, communication unit controller, Sector Houston-Galveston. “Every second matters during an emergency on the water, and a marine radio can be a direct lifeline for you and everyone on your boat.”