HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man died in a deadly crash that happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning in an east Houston neighborhood.

Houston police say a man was trying to cross the road on a skateboard in the 200 block of Norwood Street when he was hit by a dark sedan.

The driver didn’t stop, and police are still searching for that car.

The skateboarder was with a friend who called 911. But the skateboarder died at the scene.

Officers were able to get some surveillance video from a nearby building they hope will help them catch the driver who hit the skateboarder.