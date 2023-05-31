HOUSTON (KIAH)— Operating out of Kemah, Texas, Skeleton Crew Adventures is a group of veterans and first-responders that use adventure therapy as a way to help those living with PTSD to cope.

The group uses the adventure therapy technique through sailing. They will take their journey overseas next month in The Ocean Globe Race as the only boat representing the United States. When they aren’t participating in the race, they offer day-sail training opportunities and 3-4 day offshore sailing missions across the Texas coast.

Before the group takes on The Ocean Globe Race, they still need to raise $50,000. As of today, they’ve only received $1,793 in donations leaving a total of $48,207 left. They need your help in making sure that they can take on this race this summer.

