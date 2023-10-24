HOUSTON (KIAH) — On Thursday, Skeleton Crew Adventures will participate in the Harvest Moon Regatta race that will sail from Galveston to Port Aransas. Skeleton Crew Adventures is a group of veterans and first responders that sail at sea through Adventure Therapy as a form of healing their Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Skeleton Crew executive director Tim Edwards said, “a lot of people don’t want to come forward out of embarrassment, but it really affects their lives. So, if you’re out there and need some help, give us a call, go to our website and we’ll take you sailing.”

The Harvest Moon Regatta will happen this Thursday. Two crews from Skeleton Crew Adventures will take off from Pleasure Pier in Galveston this Thursday at 2 p.m. Harvest Moon Regatta’s Principal Race Officer, David Comeaux says this is a nationally recognized race that is known to many sailors, but is a hidden gym to others.

Earlier in our coverage of Skeleton Crew Adventures here at CW39, we told you that the crew was on its way to the Ocean Globe Race, an eight-month adventure on the sea. Now, they will take on another race local to Galveston.

Here’s how you can support:

Send in your donation to Skeletoncrewadventures.org

Visit Harvestmoonregatta.com for updates on future races

Mark your calendars for this Thursday, October 26th at 2 p.m. at Pleasure Pier in Galveston

Skeleton Crew is also asking for volunteers. Several positions are available on the website.