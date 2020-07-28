Neighbors say they heard a big rumble shortly after 4am. They went outside to see what had happened and that’s when they saw the wreckage of a small aircraft on the lawn.
Responding emergency units from Cy-Fair pulled one man from the wreckage. One man suffered a head injury. The other, a broken wrist. Both were transported by Cy-Fair EMS to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
Tune in to CW39 for LIVE updates from the scene on this developing story.
Officials on scene say the small aircraft stalled out and crashed in a northwest Harris County neighborhood. No homes were hit. It landed in a front yard where roadways remain closed at this hour.
Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
- Florida man accused of using COVID-19 relief funds to buy Lamborghini
- WEATHER ALERT – Tropical Storm Isaias?
- Poll: Biden and Trump neck and neck in Texas, Sen. Cornyn leads Hegar in Senate race
- Small plane crashes in northwest Harris County
- Facebook, Twitter and YouTube remove viral video of doctors making false coronavirus claims