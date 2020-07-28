Small plane crashes in northwest Harris County

Neighbors say they heard a big rumble shortly after 4am. They went outside to see what had happened and that’s when they saw the wreckage of a small aircraft on the lawn.

Responding emergency units from Cy-Fair pulled one man from the wreckage. One man suffered a head injury. The other, a broken wrist. Both were transported by Cy-Fair EMS to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Officials on scene say the small aircraft stalled out and crashed in a northwest Harris County neighborhood. No homes were hit. It landed in a front yard where roadways remain closed at this hour.

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

