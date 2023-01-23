HOUSTON (KIAH) — A pilot miraculously escaped unharmed after his plane crashed on the Grand Parkway in northwest Harris County.

Authorities say the small plane clipped an 18-wheeler as the pilot reported losing engine power and made an emergency landing on the busy highway late Sunday morning.

Video posted online showed the white aircraft lying on the pavement with what appeared to be smoke pouring from the wreck and flames licking at the end of the left wing.

The wings hit the concrete barrier, causing a fire.

In comments at the scene to local media, Department of Public Safety public information officer Richard Standifer said the pilot reported that he apparently clipped the top of a semi-truck before he managed to set the single-engine plane down.

The wing of the aircraft caught the concrete barrier in the middle of the road, causing it to catch fire, the officer added, but the pilot was not injured.

The plane is registered in Michigan. The owner tells us the pilot was shaken up but will be back at work in a few days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.