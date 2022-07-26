BAYTOWN, Texas (CW39) The Chevron Phillips Chemical Company in Baytown reported an emergency early Tuesday after a power outage led to other problems, including a fire.

On Facebook, the City of Baytown, informed the public about trouble they were having after a power outage.

The Chevron Phillips Chemical Company located at 9500 Interstate 10 East has a courtesy message for the Baytown community: Our Baytown facility experienced an unplanned operational issue due to a power outage. You are seeing flaring and smoke as a result of this incident. There is no danger to plant employees or the community. We apologize for any inconvenience this incident may have caused. Additional updates will be posted if the condition changes. We will post an All Clear message when the event is over. City of Baytown – Government Facebook page

Witnesses have posted photos of what they’ve seen from the roadway nearby. Someone on Facebook, posted photos of large plumes of smoke and fire at the plant. Another person posted something similar