HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting at a north Houston smoke shop will go to a Harris County grand jury after an employee shot and killed a man in an alleged attack.

The grand jury will decide if charges will be filed against the employee.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon around 5 p.m. at the 5000 block of West FM 1960, when Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were called and found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

HCSO homicide investigators discovered that the man was shot by the smoke shop employee, who told investigators that the man went into the shop and attacked him. The employee then left the store and ran to the parking lot of an emergency treatment center next door.

But the alleged attacker caught up to the employee and began hitting him with a wooden club before the employee pulled out a handgun and shot the man several times, deputies said. The employee did suffer multiple injuries during the assault, including a broken hand.

Deputies said that the employee is cooperating with the investigation and surveillance video recovered by investigators as well as statements from multiple witnesses corroborate his version of what happened. Deputies also said that the man who was shot – whose identity has not been released – is believed to have been involved in previous disturbances at the store before.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for presentation to a grand jury. At this time, no charges are expected to be filed.