HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston ISD students, teachers and staff started a new school year on Monday, and under the new leadership of new superintendent Mike Miles, some teachers, staff and school counselors like Adrianna Brown are still waiting to see if they’ll keep their previous position or receive a new assignment for the year.

Brown is a now former Central Office Employee under the student support services social emotional learning department. Apart of the HISD takeover, it was required that teachers and staff reapply for their positions.

Brown started applying for positions back in June, however, she did not receive any job offers. As of July 24th, Brown says she received an email from the district saying her application was selected and that she needed to complete three tasks as she awaited next steps. Fast forward to today, she’s been reassigned to a special education position at an elementary school but hasn’t started work yet.

Brown says that she’s been calling the district to get answers, but hasn’t had much luck getting them.

“I think that it’s very–I don’t think they’re being very transparent with people as they could be. I definitely understand that the emphasis is on being fully staffed, having the schools fully staffed as well as building rapport,” she said.

Brown also says that she’s certified to teach special education, also known as “SPED,” but has never taught it in a classroom nor in an elementary school. She used to work in Aldine ISD, but came to HISD to work in a counselor position. Even though she is firm on staying in a counselor role, she says she still hasn’t received details on her new role.