Some Houston-area districts starting school today

KATY, Texas (CW39) – Thousands of students are heading back to school in the Houston area, including Katy ISD. The district is expecting more than 40,000 students to return to their designated campuses and nearly 43,000 to continue on with virtual learning.

Many other local area school districts will welcome students back to school today, including Houston ISD, Klein ISD, Cy-Fair ISD, Tomball ISD, Sheldon ISD, Channelview ISD and Galena Park ISD.

Katy ISD is opening up two new schools for the start of the 2020-21 school year.

CW39’s Courtney Carpenter is getting a look at the brand new McElwain Elementary School. Jordan High School is also brand new for this school year. Both projects were part of the 2017 bond.

Courtney takes us for a look inside one of Katy’s newest schools, McElwain Elementary School. Have a look at this clip for “alternative seating” to make it fun for students to gather safely. The “nest” is also for group gatherings. They have a mix of in-person and virtual learning. Courtney has this look!

Masks and shields are required. Hand sanitizer is required for bus drivers and riders alike. Courtney has an in depth look at the these requirements in action.

Beautiful brand new school! 😍 We are checking out @katyisd’s McElwain Elementary School this morning. This is the district’s first day to welcome students back for in-person instruction. 📚📓@CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/7cytS3btpl — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) September 8, 2020

