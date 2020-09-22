Space Center Houston closed today

HOUSTON (CW39) – Space Center Houston will be closed today, Sept. 22 due to flooding and continued rain caused by Tropical Storm Beta — which made landfall Monday night. The closure includes all in-person and virtual programs.
Participants registered in activities that were postponed will be contacted with rescheduling information.
The center plans to resume normal operations at 10 a.m. Sept. 23. For more information, visit www.spacecenter.org or/and Space Center Houston’s social media. You must purchase your tickets online.
