Space Center Houston closed today

A SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, lifts off from Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, May 30, 2020. The two astronauts are on the SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts blasted towards orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

HOUSTON (CW39) – Space Center Houston will be closed today, Sept. 22 due to flooding and continued rain caused by Tropical Storm Beta — which made landfall Monday night. The closure includes all in-person and virtual programs.

Participants registered in activities that were postponed will be contacted with rescheduling information.

The center plans to resume normal operations at 10 a.m. Sept. 23. For more information, visit www.spacecenter.org or/and Space Center Houston’s social media. You must purchase your tickets online.

The center is closed today due to rain and area flooding from Tropical Storm Beta. The center plans to reopen at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Sept. 23. pic.twitter.com/83WthqtRKe — Space Center Houston (@SpaceCenterHou) September 22, 2020

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!