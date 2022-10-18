Space Center Houston unveiled a new logo as part of changes they’re making marking the facility’s 30th anniversary

HOUSTON (KIAH) — As Space Center Houston turns 30 years old, museum leaders are making some changes to put more of an emphasis on the future of space travel.

Most noticeable is a new logo that was unveiled during a rebranding ceremony Tuesday morning.

“Our new logo represents the transformation of our brand,” Space Center Houston President and CEO William T. Harris said. “The symbolism in the mark captures the spirit in our new vision. In fact, our employees voted to name the mark Nova which means bright new star.”

Other changes include alterations to the space center’s facilities including the addition of a central kiosk to help visitors plan out their tours.

There will also be additional programming available to school children that focuses on the STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering, and math.

The changes come as the space center rebounds from lower attendance levels brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and as space exploration is experiencing a resurgence in interest from the public.

Harris says the space center serves around 1.1 million people every year, and he expects that number to grow in the coming years.

“There’s so many exciting things going on with the commercial sector and space tourism and private astronauts as well as the work of NASA,” he said. “So I can’t imagine a more exciting time to be involved in space exploration than now.”