A Houston family lost everything they own in a house fire that a space heater likely caused, highlighting the importance of home heating safety

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family lost everything they own early Wednesday morning when their home was destroyed by a fire that was most likely caused by a space heater.

A woman woke up just before 3 a.m. to the couch she was sleeping on in flames.

She tried to put out the fire, but wasn’t able to.

Houston firefighters found flames shooting out of the house in the 7000 block of Kassarine Pass when they got there.

They were eventually able to extinguish it, but not before almost everything in the home was damaged.

“They lost everything,” the woman’s step-father Jimmiee Jones said. “We’re trying to help them and get them back right, because it’s just a tragedy. But everybody got out. That was a blessing, and nobody happened to get hurt.”

The woman lived in the home with two children and a grandchild, and all four of them are left with nothing.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission urges anyone using a space heater in their homes to keep them at least three feet from beds and other furniture, clothes, curtains, and paper products.