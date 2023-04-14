HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Special Olympics Spring Games 2023 will be held April 21- 22, 2023 in Baytown. Over 1,000 athletes will be competing in track & field, cycling, tennis, and soccer. But they are in need of many more volunteers to help put on the games and cheer on the athletes.

To talk more about the games, volunteering, and the wonderful work you can do at the Spring Games, AJ Edenzon, Executive Director, East Region, Special Olympics Texas, and Adam San Miguel, Special Olympics Athlete, visited the CW39 Houston Studios.