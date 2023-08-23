HOUSTON (KIAH) — Hurricane season is here and often in times of disaster, we create a plan for our families, but what about our pets?

Special Pals is a non-profit founded back in 1979 with the mission of saving animals. It’s the oldest running ‘no-kill’ shelter in the Houston metro area.

If you are preparing your family for a hurricane, here’s how you can include your pets in a safety plan. According to American Humane:

Microchip your pets in case they get lost in the storm.

Make sure to tie down any objects that can fly away and hurt someone during strong rains and wind.

Bring your pets inside and ensure you have emergency supplies handy.

Outside of your emergency plan, make sure to have a pet disaster preparedness kit, including food, first aid, leashes, sanitation materials, chew toys, medications and water.

If you must evacuate, always take your pets with you.