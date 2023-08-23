HOUSTON (KIAH) — Hurricane season is here and often in times of disaster, we create a plan for our families, but what about our pets?
Special Pals is a non-profit founded back in 1979 with the mission of saving animals. It’s the oldest running ‘no-kill’ shelter in the Houston metro area.
If you are preparing your family for a hurricane, here’s how you can include your pets in a safety plan. According to American Humane:
- Microchip your pets in case they get lost in the storm.
- Make sure to tie down any objects that can fly away and hurt someone during strong rains and wind.
- Bring your pets inside and ensure you have emergency supplies handy.
- Outside of your emergency plan, make sure to have a pet disaster preparedness kit, including food, first aid, leashes, sanitation materials, chew toys, medications and water.
- If you must evacuate, always take your pets with you.