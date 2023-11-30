HOUSTON (KIAH) — A police officer with Spring Branch ISD shot and killed a suspect near an elementary school in northwest Houston, authorities said on Thursday morning.

The incident started after Houston police were called to a shooting incident at the 2500 block of Mona Lee Lane, where the suspect was involved with an argument with his father. The father was found shot to death, HPD police chief Troy Finner said.

The suspect fled to Buffalo Creek Elementary, which is about a mile and a half from the original crime scene. The suspect then carjacked two separate vehicles, then crashed one of the cars into several other cars at the 2800 block of Campbell Road, just three blocks away from the school, Finner said.

HPD Briefing on Shooting at 2500 Campbell Road https://t.co/cRiXEY49YS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 30, 2023

SBISD police were chasing the suspect and when the suspect fled on foot, an officer chased after him. When the suspect pointed his gun at the officer, the officer shot the suspect several times, killing him.

Spring Branch ISD also said that the suspect tried to break into the school, but was unable to get in as all the doors of the elementary school were locked, in accordance with SBISD safety protocols.

“We applaud our Spring Branch ISD Police for acting swiftly to protect our school during arrival and our campus staff who responded immediately and followed our safety protocols. We also thank our SBISD Board of Trustees for their strong commitment to safety and security and for requiring our locked-door protocol for all district schools and facilities,” Dr. Jennifer Blaine, SBISD superintendent, said in a statement.

HPD will continue to investigate the shooting incidents.