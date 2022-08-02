HOUSTON (CW39) — In light of the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, school districts are taking action to keep kids safe as they head back to school this fall.

Spring ISD had a drill and simulation where they conducted a practice run through the halls of Westfield 9th Grade Center on July 28, 2022.

On May 24, of this year, 21 people were killed, including 19 student and two teachers. The shooting marked the second-deadliest shooting in an elementary, middle, or high school in U.S. history. The gunman was killed by responding police.

The deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was the one in Blacksburg, Virginia, on April 16, 2007 that killed 32 students and faculty members.

In Spring ISD’s drill, they go through the halls of Westfield with guns drawn, “lockdown, locks, lights, out of sight” is voiced over an intercom. A Bleeding Control kit is shown.

Spring ISD Police Chief Kenneth Culbreath shows others in safety vests what’s called a ‘hooligan tool’ and tells the group about an officer that is equipped with bolt cutters, a breaching ax on his back. The Planning Section Chief holds the ‘hooligan tool’ as the Finance Section Chief looks on. Then they pass the tool to one another to look at closely.

We were testing all of our systems – mechanical, physical and our man made systems that we have of our processes and procedures that we have in order to deal with an active shooter. Alert processes and other in-house things we have. We tested it out today and today was a great success for Spring. We reinforced that we are keeping out kids safe. Not only in the classroom, but through our law enforcement partners. We had a lot of our emergency partners here today. EMS. Fire. So we tried to pull our entire public safety community in, just to emphasize, how important safety is. We truly believe in safety. That we are going to work tirelessly to keep our kids safe and we’re going to do whatever it takes to bring them home safely every single day. Spring ISD Police Chief Kenneth Culbreath