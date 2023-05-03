Hirsch ES-Robotics

HOUSTON (KIAH)–The robotics industry is expected to be a $160 billion industry by 2030. That’s up from an estimated $25 billion this year. Hirsch Elementary School students had the opportunity to get a look at what it’s like right on their campus.

The Robotics Club at Hirsch Elementary was created to provide a way for fifth graders to get exposure and experience with research in robotics, engineering and manufacturing. To accomplish this, fifth grade teacher, Quiana Williams applied for a grant through the Spring ISD Education Foundation.. Last year, she was awarded funds from the foundation to buy robotics equipment for students to get hands-on experience to solve real-world problems.

Williams said that students were extremely engaged in the project. She said, “This club offers students the opportunity to see what they can be in the future,” she said. “If students can see a mirror of themselves, they can achieve it.” The program is in partnership with local engineering company, Greene Tweed, that employs over 200 engineers in North America, Europe and Asia for aerospace and defense, energy, semiconductor, industrial, life sciences, and chemical processing. Engineers from the company work with Hirsch students to research and learn more about robotics and engineering.

Williams said, “The community is relying on these future engineers to contribute to the community and the economy by creating educational and vocational opportunities. Students have created a pathway to engineering and entrepreneurship using robotics, while also promoting confidence, collaboration, and effective communication.”

Students worked with Greene Tweed engineers to construct their own robots that could bring drinks to students and record measurements of hard-to-reach places. Williams added, “These future engineers will be dynamic contributors in innovation, greatly impacting their readiness for college, career and community leadership.”

