HOUSTON (KIAH) – For those near or in the Spring area, children up to the age of 18 will have access to free breakfast and lunch through the Spring Independent School District’s Free Summer Meals Program.

CW39 Houston spoke with Shelly Copeland, Spring ISD Director Of Child Nutrition, to tell us more about this incredible initiative for the community.

Summer Meal Locations

Beginning June 6, the program will offer on-site meals Monday through Thursday. Summer meals will be offered at the following campuses throughout the district:

Burchett Elementary School , 3366 James C Leo Dr., Spring, 77373

June 6 – June 29

Breakfast, 8:15 – 8:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 pm

June 6 – July 13 (Monday – Friday in June, Monday – Thursday in July)

Breakfast, 8:15 – 8:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

June 6 – June 29

Breakfast, 8:15 – 8:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

June 6 – July 20

Breakfast, 8:15 – 8:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

June 6 – July 13

Breakfast, 8:15 – 8:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

June 6 – June 29

Breakfast, 8:15 – 8:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

June 6 – July 13

Breakfast, 9:15 – 9:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1:30 – 2 p.m.

June 6 – July 13

Breakfast, 9:15 – 9:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1:30 – 2 p.m.

June 6 – July 20

Breakfast, 9:15 – 9:45 a.m.; Lunch, 1:30 – 2 p.m.

June 6 – June 29

Breakfast, 7:15 – 7:45 a.m.; Lunch, 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Please note: Spring ISD is closed on Fridays except for June 23. The district is also closed on June 19 and July 4. The locations and times listed above are subject to change.

For more information, call 281-891-6445, or visit the Spring ISD Child Nutrition site.