HOUSTON (KIAH)- Spring ISD officers traded in their badges for shopping carts to help spread a little holiday cheer. Thirty students and their families were treated to a shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors, where they could spend $200 on any items in the store.

“Every year, Blue Santa provides our department and our officers a chance to give even more to our Spring ISD community,” Chief Ken Culbreath said. “It’s many of our officers’ favorite part of the season, and it gives us all a chance to further connect with our students and their families in a meaningful and long-lasting way.”

Spring ISD officers shop with students at Academy Sports + Outdoors.

The program is funded entirely by donations from Spring ISD police officers, community sponsors and partners. This year, the department raised $7,500. In addition to funds raised by police officers, sponsors of the Spring ISD Blue Santa project included Jeff and Robben Cunningham with Cunningham Living in Spring, Spring High School alumni Craig Hughes with Hughes Insurance Agency in Old Town Spring, Westfield High School alumni Brett Gunn and Cindy Kettler with G2K Development Partners.

2022 marks the program’s third year.