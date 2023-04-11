HOUSTON (KIAH) — A combined effort among law enforcement agencies has a Spring man facing child pornography charges.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office first got tips in September of 2022 that a man they say they later identified as 20-year-old Raul Borja was trying to share child pornography on social media sites.

They later discovered that Borja was allegedly in communication with an undercover officer from another agency, and through those communications he planned to meet with the child in the pornographic images for sexual purposes.

Deputies from Harris County Precinct 4 and members of the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office then arrested Borja.

They also searched his home in the 21000 block of Bella Mountain Drive in Spring, where they say they took electronic equipment and computers.

After analyzing that equipment, they charged Borja with seven counts of promotion of child pornography.

He’s now being held in the Harris County Jail on a $210,000 bond.