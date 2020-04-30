Spring mother-daughter duo write book about importance of staying home during COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- Most of us have slowed our schedules during the stay-at-home order and some folks have used this time to accomplish things they have always wanted to. A Spring twelve-year-old and her mom did just that. They took this opportunity to write a book together about the importance of staying home through this pandemic.

“I had announced to the family ‘I think I am going to maybe write a book,' and she {Hannah} said to me, ‘Well I have already started writing a book’, so that’s when we came together and we were both like ‘Let’s write a book together',"explained Lauren Widener.

It’s a journey Hannah and Lauren Widener never thought they would be on during this unprecedented time.

“We started writing down ideas and it just all kind of happened so fast and I seriously didn’t know we would be able to get this far with this book. It’s really cool to be experiencing this," explained Hannah.

Their idea is to help other kids who may be bored or struggling to understand why staying home during this pandemic is important.

"The Time We Did Nothing is about families staying home to help stop the spread of coronavirus. It's also about the heroes that are really working really hard to help us," explained Hannah.

Working on the book together and fun family activities have been highlights of this time of “nothing” for the Wideners.

However, as we all know, staying at home isn’t always crafts and cookies--there are difficult parts too.

“It’s really hard to adapt to being home all the time because we don’t know what to do with ourselves, basically because we are used to going to dance or theatre or shopping or just going out to eat, but we can’t do that right now," said Hannah.

They want the book to help us all remember during this trying time, even if you were asked to do nothing, you were doing something important.

“Kids can say when they are older 'I was a hero in this time. I helped stop this and I helped save people, I helped heal the world'," said Hannah.

The Time We Did Nothing is available for pre-sale on their website. They are hoping to have the book published by the end of June and part of the proceeds will be donated to Feeding America.