HOUSTON (CW39) — A St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patient was surprised with his own 12,000 lbs. monster jam truck at the monster jam world finals in Orlando, Florida.

13-year-old cancer survivor Calvin was shocked when Monster Jam unveiled a truck featuring artwork he designed during his cancer treatments dubbed “emoji strong.”

Upon hearing of Calvin’s inspirational story and artwork monster jam decided to surprise him by bringing his design to life.

“A lot of them mean the ups and downs during my cancer journey, the feelings I went through a loved one is like happy moments, there is one like funny to make people laugh, and the bandage represents my friends who got brain surgery,” said Calvin.

“Emoji strong” is now a limited edition diecast toy available in the Monster Jam Superstore.