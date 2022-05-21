STAFFORD, Texas (CW39) — A Stafford pastor has been accused of indecent assault.

Gregorio Maldonado, 44, pastor of Case de MAAM, was arrested Wednesday by Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies after a victim came forward claiming Maldonado had assaulted her starting in 2020. Other victims have since come forward with similar allegations.

Maldonado is currently in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail pending posting of $10,000 bond.

The charge of Indecent Assault is a Class A misdemeanor which carries the possibility of up to a year in a county jail and a maximum fine of $4,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit at 281-341-4686.