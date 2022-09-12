HOUSTON (CW39) — A man with his 8-month-old baby ended a standoff with police peacefully on Monday morning in northeast Houston, police said.

Houston police officers were able to convince the man to surrender to authorities around 5 a.m. in the 8800 block of J.C. Oaks Circle. He was found to have open warrants against him for felony evading and a misdemeanor DWI charge, police said. New charges will be pending.

Officers were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. after a domestic dispute call, saying that the suspect was assaulting someone in the house, possibly his wife, police said.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect and the baby were in a vehicle that began to drive away. That began a 15-minute pursuit that ended back at the home where the chase started, police said.

The suspect stayed in the car with the baby and refused to get out of the vehicle, police said. That’s when the HPD SWAT team was called and began negotiations with the suspect, police said.