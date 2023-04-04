HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot “near his ear” Monday night.

An ambulance took him to the hospital, but the sheriff’s office describes his injuries as non-life-threatening.

The man who shot the victim barricaded himself in a home in the 16000 block of Sam Brookins Street in Sugar Land around 6 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says the standoff ended about three hours later when deputies were able to arrest him without incident.

There’s no word on a motive for the shooting or what charges will be filed against the gunman.