Composite image of shooting stars with a silhouette of a small tree during the 2015 Perseid Meteor Shower. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) Into astronomy? Then this weekend is your chance to enjoy seeing them up in a spectacular way.

Just southwest of Houston is the George Observatory in Brazos Bend State Park in Needville, Texas, where you can enjoy a great night of stargazing with pro star seekers.

Astronomy enthusiasts will guide you along the way to see planets, constellations, and space objects.