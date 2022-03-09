HOUSTON (KIAH) – Drivers traveling on SH-288 will notice a new sign near the Southmore bridge, reading Barbra Jordan Memorial Parkway.

On Tuesday, city leaders dedicated the highway to the late Barbara Jordan, the first African-American woman elected to the Texas Senate and the first African-American woman elected to the U.S. Congress from a southern state.

The only living sibling of Barbara Jordan, Mrs. Rosemary McGowen with State Sen. Shawn Theirry and TxDOT workers putting up the Barbara Jordan Memorial Parkway sign.

The highway dedication is the result of House Bill 519 authored by State Representative Shawn Thierry, and signed into law during the 86th Legislative Session on Juneteenth. It will be the only highway in the country to bear the iconic Congresswoman’s name.

Barbara was born in Houston in 1936, one of three daughters to Benjamin M. Jordan and Arlyne Patten Jordan. She graduated Phyllis Wheatley High School in 1952 and went on to earn a BA from Texas Southern University in 1956 and her law degree from Boston University in 1959.

Barbara was renowned for her prolific oratory skills and ability to work across political divides, her extraordinary career spanned over four decades. Upon her passing in 1996, the Honorable Barbara Jordan was laid to rest in 1996 at the Texas State Cemetery wearing the Presidential Medal of Freedom.