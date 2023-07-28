HOUSTON (KIAH) — The 2020 census lists New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston as the largest cities in America.

Those cities all have African American mayors, and all four of them will take part in the “State of Black America Fireside Discussion” in Houston Friday morning.

It’s one of the key events of the National Urban League’s conference that runs from Wednesday through Saturday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

A press release about today’s meeting says that the mayors, civil rights icon Rev. Al Sharpton, Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and others, will discuss the “state of emergency for civil and human rights.”

The NUL convention, that the Houston Area Urban League — or HAUL — is helping to host, wraps up tomorrow with Community Day and Small Business Saturday.

Many of the events that day are open to the public.