HOUSTON (KIAH) — Back in June, Best Friends Animal Society released its comprehensive national overview of the number of dogs and cats that enter and exit shelters in a given year. The nonprofit is dedicated to end the killing of all dogs and cats in shelters by 2025, but they need your help.

Based on the data, Texas continued to hold the top spot across the country for pets killed in shelters last year with over 68 thousand killed. Many shelters took hard hits to lifesaving efforts. However, nationally, 57% of all shelters were no-kill in 2022 including Houston with 32 of the 56 shelters in the region reaching the same percentage.

Many shelters lack the access to quality, high-volume neuter and spay services. So, in 2022, Best Friends created a free training program for veterinarians and veterinary technicians interested in giving them the resources to do the proper surgeries and provide support to shelters in their communities.

Here’s how you can help save animal lives and keep animals out of shelters:

Neuter and spay your pets,

Microchip your pet,

Join the Best Friends 2025 Action Team,

Consider fostering or adopting a pet.

You can learn more about how you can help support shelters and help get pets good homes here.