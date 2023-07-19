HOUSTON (KIAH) – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is again asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man, dubbed the “Sticky Note Bandit,” who has now committed four bank robberies in the Houston area in less than two weeks.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000.

The most recent robbery occurred this Tuesday around noon at the Bank of America at 4301 San Felipe St. In each robbery, the suspect enters the bank dressed as a female, waits in line, then hands the teller a threatening sticky note demanding cash.

In the most recent incident, the teller walked away and stayed in a locked room for safety. The robber fled with no cash. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477).