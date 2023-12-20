HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston and Pasadena police said a theft at a local retail store ended in a fiery crash in southwest Houston.

The chase ended around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night off Harwin and Fondren roads.

Police said it all began in Pasadena when two suspects stole $7,000 worth of clothing from WSS.

Officers later spotted the suspects’ car in southwest Houston and a pursuit began.

The driver later crashed into a truck, and it caught on fire. The two suspects reportedly tried getting away from police, but the pair was taken into custody.

One suspect had glass in his eye and was taken to the hospital. Those inside the truck were not injured, police said.