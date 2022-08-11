HOUSTON (CW39) — Severe weather causing problems all over the city Thursday night, including a house fire in west Harris County.

Fire crews say lighting hit the roof of the home just before 8 p.m. at the 4100 block of Murano Gardens Court, causing the blaze.

Officials said no one was at home at the time, and thankfully no one was hurt.

Meanwhile, a man is hospitalized after he was struck by lightning while dangerous storms rumbled through the Houston area, officials said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that around 7 p.m., a 25-year-old man was found in the parking lot of a business at the 11200 block of Mesa Drive in northeast Houston.

Deputies said that they found the man unresponsive after reports saying he was struck by lightning.

He was transported to a hospital and was reported to be in stable but critical condition.

“Hoping he pulls through,” Gonzalez said.