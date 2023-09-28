CLEVELAND, Texas (KIAH) — Leaders in Cleveland ISD are trying to get a handle on a potentially deadly problem at one of its schools.

The district says at least four students have overdosed in the last few weeks.

The district says some of the victims may not realize they are taking a substance that can kill them.

The superintendent says students are buying what they think is the painkiller Percocet, but the pills may be laced with deadly fentanyl.

So far, the district says it has seen 14 cases of drug use, mostly at Cleveland High School.

The district says it’s bringing in drug dogs to find the pills and it will also start handing out Narcan, which is an overdose antidote.