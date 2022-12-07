HOUSTON (KIAH) – A new vibrant, immersive public art installation at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) is taking travelers to an underwater experience with stunning imagery and the sounds of the ocean – with the mission of spreading the message of oceanic conservation.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Aquarius Art Tunnel took place Wednesday morning. The spell-binding installation is located in the space connecting terminals D and E at IAH.

Speakers from the art community, the Indian Consulate General, and even a representative from NOAA were in attendance to hear the big news. This public art installation is officially endorsed through the United Nations decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

“It’s meant to uplift, educate, make you happy,” said Houston’s own contemporary artist Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee. It is her dramatic vision for the ‘Aquarius Art Tunnel’ was selected out of 347 Texas artists.

Inspired by her deep-sea dives at the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary, off the Texas Coast, this project took 6 months to complete and took a team of more than 50 people to bring to life.

Janavi is a marine conservation artist. She says she hopes her art creates a bridge between science and art, shining a light on marine life that is in dire need of our help, now more than ever.

“My heart automatically moved into this process of marine conservation, where I just started showing interest in conversations and talking to scientists,” she said. “And it turned out that I wanted to educate people through the work that I do. And that’s my message. And this is why I do what I do.”

This art installation is definitely immersive. There are lenticular light panels that change images as you walk underneath them. The were created from actual underwater photography by Janavi.

Meanwhile, the are speakers play sounds of Janavi’s bubbles when she is scuba diving and snapping shrimp.