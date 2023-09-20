HOUSTON (KIAH)– Like many rescues and shelters, Sugar Land Animal Services is facing an overcrowding issue. Due to lack of space, limited staff and increased intake of strays, the problem is only getting worse.

Despite these challenges Sugar land Animal Services is working to continue its lifesaving efforts the best way possible to ensure all animals find good homes. Last month alone, the shelter took in 48 dogs and 102 cats.

Credit: Sugar Land Animal Services

Tune in this morning on CW39 Houston as Kara Willis interviews Director of Special Projects for Sugar Land Animal Services, Jennifer Brown about the challenges staff faces daily and how you can help.

To donate to Sugar Land Animal Services, please visit its website for more information and a link to the Amazon Wishlist here.