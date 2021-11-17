Sugar Land man arrested after home invasion robbery

RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) – A Sugar Land man was arrested and charged with a home robbery that happened last month.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Abdisa Haji Abdi, 20, who is alleged to have committed a home invasion and aggravated robbery in the Village of Oak Lake on Oct. 29.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Robbery/Homicide Unit initiated an investigation, which connected Abdi to another aggravated robbery that occurred in Houston immediately following the Fort Bend County home invasion. The information obtained led to the detectives obtaining an arrest warrant for Abdi, who was taken into custody without incident last Wednesday.

At the time of the Fort Bend home invasion, Abdi had been out on a $30,000 bond for a prior aggravated robbery in Harris County, which was filed in December of 2019.

Abdisa Haji Abdi (Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office)

Abdi remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail without bond for the Fort Bend County charge. He has a hold pending within Harris County for aggravated robbery which occurred within their jurisdiction.

“The diligent work of our Robbery-Homicide Unit resulted in the quick removal of this suspected violent offender from the Fort Bend County community,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan.