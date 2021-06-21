Sugar Land named most “business-savvy” city in America

HOUSTON (CW39) — Sugar Land recently landed the top spot in “The 15 Most Ambitious U.S. Cities” list by Verizon Business Ready.

Sugar Land’s mean household income of $157,923 and an unemployment rate of only 3% were cited as examples of a city founded on the principles of prosperity and commerce.

Sugar Land’s top position over other finalists such as Frisco, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Coral Springs, Florida, was based on factors such as mean income, unemployment rates, people with a bachelor’s degree or higher, number of business applications, percent of population that starts a new business and home ownership.

“We are excited with this most recent recognition of Sugar Land as a regional business leader and a center of economic prosperity,” said Director of Economic Development Elizabeth Huff. “It’s proof that our proactive efforts ensure a strong economy, support quality services for our residents and allow our city to maintain the second lowest tax rate in the state among cities of similar size.”

Sugar Land’s city programs like Sweet Cash and the #AllInForSLTX campaign to support local businesses and frontline workers were impacted by COVID-19.  The programs and other events like Sugar Land’s outdoor movie series leveraged public and private dollars and infused more than a half million into Sugar Land’s economy. The investment into the local economy continues to grow as public participation in the programs continues to increase.

