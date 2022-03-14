SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) – Anyone with outstanding Sugar Land Municipal Court citations can avoid getting arrested this week by quickly taking care of their citations.

Beginning on Monday, the Sugar Land Police Department will conduct a warrant sweep from now until March 31. During this time, police officers will arrest those with outstanding warrants for traffic violations and Class C misdemeanors issued from the Sugar Land Municipal Court.

Virtual arraignment dockets are held beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Anyone may appear in court to resolve their outstanding warrants without the fear of being arrested if they are acting in good faith.

Those with warrants can just call, email or visit the court web page to take the necessary steps to resolve the matter prior to the warrant sweep.

The court, located at 1200 Highway 6 South, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for customer service and payments. Virtual court information may be obtained by contacting the court at (281) 275-2560.

For citation information, call the court at (281) 275-2560 or email municipalcourt@sugarlandtx.gov.

Individuals with outstanding Sugar Land violations have a variety of options to pay their citations:

Pay online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/sugarlandtx/court/search. There is an additional service fee for this payment option.

Payments by phone may be made in full by calling the 24-hour automatic payment line at (281) 275-2390. There will be an additional service fee for this payment option.

Mail payments to Sugar Land Municipal Court, P.O. Box 110, Sugar Land, Texas, 77487.

Pay in person at Sugar Land Municipal Court.

Anyone unable to pay may request a payment plan or fill out an application for alternative options with the Compliance Improvement Program.