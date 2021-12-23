SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — Sugar Land police is looking for a driver who struck and killed a man on Monday evening.

The incident happened at about 8:48 p.m. on the northbound feeder of the Southwest Freeway near South Parkway.

Austin Reese, 37, of Houston, was walking on the feeder road when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver did not stop. Reese was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence recovered at and near the scene indicates that the vehicle that left the scene is a light colored 2003-2004 Pontiac Vibe.



Surveillance video of suspected car. (Sugar Land Police Department)

Video evidence recovered from a nearby gas station shows the vehicle that struck the pedestrian in the parking lot shortly after the crash. Detectives believe a man was driving the vehicle.

Anyone with information concerning the hit-and-run accident, the vehicle or the driver should contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.