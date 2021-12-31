Constellation Field is having a firework show at midnight for the entire family

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The home of the Skeeters is ready to kick off their New Year’s Eve celebration. The Constellation Field is having a firework show at midnight for the entire family.

Tickets are still available. The Holiday lights display along with the carnival will also be included in the ticket for the family to enjoy.

Sugar Land is a very big family-orientated community, they always come out and support. We are very excited to bring this event back every year Ryan Posner, Media Relations Manager of Skeeters

This is the event’s seventh anniversary and each year keeps expanding.