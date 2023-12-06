Houston police said "not much they can do"

HOUSTON (KIAH) — In new shocking video out of Houston’s Sunnyside, a woman who uses a wheelchair, tried to defend herself against stray dogs outside her home.

Lisa Toliver said those same dogs actually attacked her service dog two weeks ago, after getting into her backyard. Her dog required dozens of stiches as a result of the attack. She said she has filed two police reports. In response, she was told there is not much that can be done.

Houston police said it would follow up with her today.